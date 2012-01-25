AMS increase group revenue by 32% YoY

austriamicrosystems reports 2011 full year group revenues of EUR 275.7 million, 32% higher compared to EUR 209.4 million for 2010 and above the company’s full year guidance of EUR 270-275 million.

Fourth quarter group revenues 2011 were EUR 81.0 million, 40% higher than fourth quarter 2010 (39% in constant currency) and almost unchanged from the previous quarter.



Gross margin for the full year 2011 was 52% excluding an acquisition-related amortization charge and 51% including the acquisition-related amortization charge, a meaningful increase from 48% reported for 2010.



Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2011 was 53% excluding an acquisition-related amortization charge and 50% including the acquisition-related amortization charge, compared to 51% in the fourth quarter 2010.



Based on the continuing market success and volume growth of its sensor and power management solutions, austriamicrosystems raises its previous 2012 guidance and now expects full year 2012 revenue growth of more than 20% with faster growth in earnings, based on currently available information.



For the first quarter 2012 and in contrast to typical first quarter end market seasonality, austriamicrosystems expects a sequential increase in revenues compared to the fourth quarter 2011.