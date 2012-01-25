Arasan Chip Systems with new partner in Russia

Arasan Chip Systems has partnered with Streamline Design Solutions in Moscow, Russia.

Streamline Design Solutions represents a wide range of EDA vendors, providing semiconductor products, EDA solutions, turnkey services, and design services to the Russian and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) market. Streamline Design Solutions works with the most innovative semiconductor, electronics companies in Europe and Asia. Streamline Design Solutions was established in 2002, and maintains an office in Moscow, Russia.



"We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Streamline Design Solutions as our new Sales channel in this important region," said Ron Mabry, Vice President Worldwide Sales. "Johnny and Alexander bring a wealth of relevant industry experience and direct access to key decision makers in the industry, which we are confident will help drive the development of deep customer relationships and sales of our Mobile Storage and Connectivity products."



"Arasan insures the fastest path to silicon success through their exceptional Total IP Solutions approach. We are very excited to be able to offer a market leading technology to a rapidly expanding market." said Alexander Bukhteev, Streamline Design Solutions.