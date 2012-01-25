AMD: net loss of USD 177 million in 4Q

AMD announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2011 of USD 1.69 billion, net loss of USD 177 million, or USD 0.24 per share, and operating income of USD 71 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2011, AMD reported revenue of USD 6.57 billion, net income of USD 491 million, or USD 0.66 per share, and operating income of $368 million.



"AMD shipped more than 30 million APU's in 2011, resulting in record annual notebook revenue," said Rory Read, AMD president and CEO. "The unmatched combination of computing and graphics capabilities in our low-power 'Brazos' platform has made it our fastest ramping platform ever, paving the way for continued growth in key segments and geographies. Our server business has re-gained momentum, delivering two consecutive quarters of strong sequential growth.



"We continued optimizing our financial model in 2011, consistently delivering operating income and creating the foundation for sustained success. We begin 2012 clear on our priorities and opportunities. We are building an AMD that consistently delivers on its commitments."



Quarterly Summary



- Gross margin was 46 percent, a sequential increase of one percent.



- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance, including long-term marketable securities, was $1.91 billion at the end of the quarter.



- Computing Solutions segment revenue increased two percent sequentially and seven percent year-over-year. The sequential increase was driven by double digit growth in Server and Chipset revenue. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher mobile processor and Chipset revenue.



-- Operating income was $165 million, compared with $149 million in Q3 11 and $91 million in Q4 10.



-- Microprocessor ASP increased sequentially and was flat year-over-year.



-- AMD launched its "Bulldozer"-based AMD Opteron 6200 Series and AMD Opteron 4200 Series processors, delivering industry-leading performance for business, increased scalability for virtualization and more efficient economics for the cloud.



--- HP introduced five new ProLiant systems, including the industry's fastest dual-socket database server.



--- Dell introduced four new PowerEdge systems, including the world's most power-efficient blade server. The AMD-powered PowerEdge R715 was awarded Technology of the Year from InfoWorld magazine based on its outstanding virtualization performance.



--- The AMD Opteron 6200 Series Processors were honored with the Analysts' Choice Award for Best Server Processor by the Linley Group and "Technology of the Year" from InfoWorld.



--- AMD Opteron processor adoption in the HPC market continued, as the National Science Foundation announced a new supercomputer at the University of Illinois' National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) will be powered by approximately 50,000 AMD Opteron 6200 series processors.



-- Worldwide demand for AMD APUs continued to increase throughout the fourth quarter. AMD shipped more than 30 million APUs in 2011, including a record number of mobile processors found in notebooks from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI Samsung, Sony and Toshiba.



-- AMD introduced new A-Series notebook and desktop APUs that offer improved performance and enhanced features. We expect that systems based on the refreshed A-Series APU will be offered from the world's largest PC companies in early 2012.



- Graphics segment revenue decreased five percent sequentially and 10 percent year-over-year. The sequential decrease was driven primarily by a decline in mobile graphics processor unit (GPU) shipments, partially offset by a seasonal increase in game console revenue. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by decreased desktop and Add-in Board (AIB) graphics revenue.



-- Operating income was $27 million, compared with $12 million in Q3 11 and $68 million in Q4 10.



-- GPU ASP increased sequentially and year-over-year.



-- In December, AMD launched the world's fastest single-GPU graphics card and the first member of its AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series graphics family, the AMD Radeon HD 7970. The HD 7970 delivers up to 150% performance improvement per square millimeter compared to our previous generation GPU, and is the industry's first 28nm GPU.



-- AMD launched the AMD Radeon HD 7000M series mobile graphics processors for smaller form factor notebooks. Both HP and Lenovo announced new notebooks powered by the new GPU.



-- AMD is the industry leader in leading-edge graphics technology, having shipped more than 100 million DirectX 11 graphics engines across its GPUs and APUs that enable superior visual experiences.



Corporate



- The Company announced a restructuring plan and implementation of operational efficiency initiatives designed to strengthen the Company's competitive positioning. The Company plans to reinvest a significant portion of the anticipated savings to fund initiatives designed to accelerate AMD's strategies for lower power, emerging markets, and the cloud.



- AMD strengthened its leadership team with the additions of Mark Papermaster as senior vice president and chief technology officer, Rajan Naik as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, and Dr. Lisa Su as senior vice president and general manager, global business units.



Current Outlook



AMD's outlook statements are based on current expectations. AMD expects revenue to decrease eight percent, plus or minus three percent, sequentially for the first quarter of 2012.