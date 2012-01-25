Nvidia lowers 4Q revenue expectations

Nvidia expects revenue for the fourth quarter ending Jan. 29, 2012, to be lower than the company's previous outlook provided.

Revenue is now expected to be USD 950 million, plus or minus 1 percent, compared with original expectations of USD 1'066 million, plus or minus 2 percent.



The global disk-drive shortage caused by the flooding in Thailand had more impact on the mainstream GPU segment than anticipated. Shipments by some PC OEMs were reduced. And the higher prices of disk-drives constrained some PC OEMs' ability to include a GPU in their systems.



Additionally, the Tegra 2 mobile business declined more rapidly than expected, ahead of devices based on the Tegra 3 processor ramping into production in the first quarter of calendar-year 2012.