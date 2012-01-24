Intel acquires QLogic's InfiniBand assets

QLogic signs definite agreement to sell InfiniBand assents to Intel for USD 125 million.

QLogic Corp. signed a definitive agreement to sell the product lines and certain assets associated with its InfiniBand business to Intel Corporation for USD 125 million in cash. The sale is expected to close within this quarter, following the satisfaction of regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions.



“The sale of these InfiniBand assets will benefit our shareholders by enabling us to provide better focus and greater investment in growth opportunities for the data center with our converged networking, enterprise Ethernet, and storage area networking products. After the sale, our cash position will be further strengthened and we expect the impact on earnings per share to be neutral,” said Simon Biddiscombe, president and chief executive officer, QLogic. “In addition, the sale of these assets to a leading technology innovator and recognized HPC leader will provide a greater investment stream in high performance fabrics for InfiniBand partners and customers.”