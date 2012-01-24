TI retires 2 facilities in Japan & USA

TI plans to close two older semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Hiji (Japan) and Houston (Texas / USA) over the course of the next 18 months.

Production from these sites will be moved to other more advanced TI facilities. Combined, these factories supported about 4 percent of TI's revenue in 2011, and each employs about 500 people.



The total charge for these closures is estimated at about USD 215 million, of which USD 112 million was incurred in the fourth quarter and the remainder will occur over the next seven quarters. Annual savings will be about USD 100 million once the transition is complete.



"These sites have made strong, high-quality contributions over the 30-plus years each has operated," said Rich Templeton, chairman, president and chief executive officer.. "They demonstrate the tremendous cash flow potential associated with analog products, where factory lives are literally measured in decades. However, we're now at the point where each of these sites requires significant upgrades, and it makes financial sense to shift production to larger, more advanced facilities."