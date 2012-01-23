Wi-LAN takes aim at RIM

Wi-LAN files patent infringement suit against RIM.

Wi-LAN Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Wi-LAN USA, Inc. has filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Research In Motion Limited and Research In Motion Corporation for patent infringement.



In its filing, WiLAN asserts that RIM is infringing U.S. Patent No. 5,515,369 and U.S. Patent No. 6,232,969.