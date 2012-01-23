Components | January 23, 2012
Bengaluru metro system adopts NXP's MIFARE technology
NXP's MIFARE DESFire platform has been selected to manage the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) of the newly opened metro in the Indian city of Bengaluru, formally known as Bangalore.
The Namma Metro is the third metro to be opened in India after the Kolkata and the Delhi Metros. The aim of the project is to significantly reduce journey time for the city's residents and visitors, relieve congestion on roads and in the bus network, and reduce the associated levels of pollution.
The first reach of the metro opened in October 2011, and further sections are currently under construction. Once complete, the metro will comprise 41 stations and will be able to carry over one million passengers a day. Following the success of the Delhi Metro -- the first metro worldwide to receive a UN award for reducing congestion and carbon emissions -- Namma Metro will be a fully contactless system, offering a number of flexible fare structures including trip tickets and stored value tickets and day tickets.
"We want to offer our passengers a unique experience and we're working with our partners to create new services which really add value for our passengers. In this connection, we are working with the State Bank of India to popularize India's first joint banking debit cum transit card, and with telecom companies to enable giving easy recharging options and also pay-as-you-go services for the travel cards," said Mr. A S Shankar, BMRCL's Chief Engineer (Signalling and Telecommunication).
"Namma Metro is a giant step for public transportation systems in India," said Henri Ardevol, vice president and general manager, secure transactions, NXP Semiconductors. "With our R&D development center in Bengaluru, we are both supplier and user of this latest, state-of- the-art transport system, and ready to serve the growing transportation needs of this dynamic city."
