Anglia makes new apointment

Anglia Lighting today announced the promotion of Mark Pinkney to Divisional Marketing Manager.

Anglia Lighting, the UK distributor for Cree, specialises in LED lighting for commercial and domestic buildings, including hotels, retail premises, restaurants and vehicles.



Prior to his promotion, Mark Pinkney was Anglia Lighting Business Manager.



According to Steve Rawlins, CEO at Anglia, “Mark Pinkney has demonstrated outstanding business development skills during his eleven years with Anglia, and also has a background in the lighting industry. He is the ideal person to take this successful and strategic Anglia business forward to a new level.”

