Digi-Key Corporation teams up with Synapse Wireless

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with Synapse Wireless®.

"We are excited to provide Synapse Wireless products to our growing global customer base", said Mark Zack, vice president of semiconductors, Digi-Key Corporation. "Synapse Wireless offers state-of-the-art, intelligent wireless control innovations including Synapses Portal® and the SNAP® network operating system."



"Digi-Key is a leader in bringing the latest and most reliable wireless technology to the engineering community, said Wade Patterson, CEO of Synapse. "Synapses SNAP® network operating system removes the worry of setting up machine-to-machine and machine-to-Internet connectivity, letting the customer focus on their application. Our intelligent, wireless control products will give Digi-Keys customers faster time to revenue."