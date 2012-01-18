Components | January 18, 2012
Global flow sensors and transmitters market will grow
Understanding customer needs and focusing on R&D will be key to success, with the global market expected to reach $6,423.8 million in 2017
Despite the negative impact of the 2008 economic recession, the global flow sensors and transmitters market is expected to grow. The rising number of projects, the establishment of new process plants, the financial recovery of numerous end-user industries, as well as reinvestment in plant renovation, modernisation, capacity expansion and technology development have led to a market resurgence.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, Global Flow Sensors and Transmitters Market, finds that the market earned revenues of $4,847.6 million in 2010 and estimates this to reach $6,423.8 million in 2017.
“The quest for new energy sources, including oil and gas exploration, coupled with increasing renewable energy development, is a significant market driver,” notes Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst V. Sankaranarayanan. “Coriolis, ultrasonic and vortex flow sensors and transmitters are poised to benefit from growth in the oil and gas as well as the chemical and petrochemical end-user industries.”
Another key market driver is the rising emphasis on energy efficiency, with better asset utilisation, reduction in maintenance costs, and enhanced process monitoring. Automation and control solutions (including field instruments) also play a vital role in achieving these goals, resulting in heightened demand for flow sensors and transmitters.
These trends are spreading to emerging economies, where the increased use of automated products is poised to boost demand for all types of sensors, including flow sensors and transmitters.
While the market offers significant growth potential, participants will have to focus on successful product differentiation to avoid price-based competition. This will not be an easy task, given that there is little technical innovation taking place in flow sensor technologies such as positive displacement and turbine. It will be challenging for manufacturers of such products to differentiate themselves from their competitors.
“The first step in a successful differentiation strategy is to understand customer needs,” states Sankaranarayanan. “A strong relationship with both distributors and customers will enable manufacturers to comprehend current trends and optimise their product offerings.”
Accuracy and reliability are the major selection/purchase criteria in this market. Therefore, manufacturers should be willing to invest heavily in research and development (R&D), engineering and configuration to take accuracy and reliability to the next level. R&D will also pave the way for the development of feature-rich flow sensors and transmitters, which are other important customer requirements.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, Global Flow Sensors and Transmitters Market, finds that the market earned revenues of $4,847.6 million in 2010 and estimates this to reach $6,423.8 million in 2017.
“The quest for new energy sources, including oil and gas exploration, coupled with increasing renewable energy development, is a significant market driver,” notes Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst V. Sankaranarayanan. “Coriolis, ultrasonic and vortex flow sensors and transmitters are poised to benefit from growth in the oil and gas as well as the chemical and petrochemical end-user industries.”
Another key market driver is the rising emphasis on energy efficiency, with better asset utilisation, reduction in maintenance costs, and enhanced process monitoring. Automation and control solutions (including field instruments) also play a vital role in achieving these goals, resulting in heightened demand for flow sensors and transmitters.
These trends are spreading to emerging economies, where the increased use of automated products is poised to boost demand for all types of sensors, including flow sensors and transmitters.
While the market offers significant growth potential, participants will have to focus on successful product differentiation to avoid price-based competition. This will not be an easy task, given that there is little technical innovation taking place in flow sensor technologies such as positive displacement and turbine. It will be challenging for manufacturers of such products to differentiate themselves from their competitors.
“The first step in a successful differentiation strategy is to understand customer needs,” states Sankaranarayanan. “A strong relationship with both distributors and customers will enable manufacturers to comprehend current trends and optimise their product offerings.”
Accuracy and reliability are the major selection/purchase criteria in this market. Therefore, manufacturers should be willing to invest heavily in research and development (R&D), engineering and configuration to take accuracy and reliability to the next level. R&D will also pave the way for the development of feature-rich flow sensors and transmitters, which are other important customer requirements.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments