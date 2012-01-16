Components | January 16, 2012
Globalfoundries names new head of Global Sales and Marketing
Industry veteran Michael Noonen joins company as new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Globalfoundries today announced the appointment of Michael Noonen as senior vice president of sales and marketing. Reporting to Globalfoundries CEO Ajit Manocha, Noonen will be based in Silicon Valley and takes over responsibility for the company’s newly redesigned Worldwide Sales and Marketing organization, which now includes all global Sales and Marketing functions as well as Customer Engineering and Quality.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce the addition of Michael Noonen to our executive leadership team. Mike is an experienced industry veteran with a spectacular track record of delivering customer success and shareholder value,” said Globalfoundries CEO Ajit Manocha.
“As we continue to evolve our global organization and attract and develop world-class talent across our growing company, we are excited to have Mike on board to lead our newly integrated global sales, marketing, customer engineering and quality organizations to accelerate our momentum in reshaping the foundry landscape and boost our value to customers around the world.”
Prior to joining Globalfoundries, Noonen served as executive vice president, sales and marketing as a member of NXP Semiconductors’ executive management team from 2008 to 2011. Along with NXP’s CTO, he crafted and implemented NXP’s High Performance Mixed-Signal Strategy that resulted in eleven consecutive quarters of growth, a $5B business and NXP’s successful IPO in 2010.
Previous to NXP, Noonen held several leadership positions with National Semiconductor, including vice president of the company’s Interface, Networking and Computing Businesses from 2001 to 2005 and senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing from 2005 to 2008, which were the most profitable years in the company’s history.
Through his career, Noonen has also held leadership positions with Cisco Systems, 8x8, and NCR Microelectronics. Noonen earned a bachelor’s of science degree in electrical engineering from Colorado State University and holds multiple patents in the areas of internet telephony and video communications.
