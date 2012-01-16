QuickLogic expects USD 4.3million in 4Q revenue

QuickLogic expects to report fourth quarter revenue of approximately USD 4.3 million.

New product revenue was approximately USD 1.7 million while mature product revenue was approximately USD 2.6 million.



"New product revenue was above the guidance given during the company's third quarter earnings call. However, the revenue impact of lower bookings for our mature products, which we attribute to general economic conditions in our mature product markets, was greater than expected," said Andy Pease, QuickLogic's President and CEO.