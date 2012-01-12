TI's OMAP platform powers Windows 8 tablets

Texas Instruments hosts an OMAP4470 processor-based tablet running on a pre-release version of Windows 8 at the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show.

"The always on, always connected experience requires the sophistication of a processing architecture best offered by OMAP technology," said Deepu Talla, general manager, OMAP mobile computing, wireless business unit, TI. "The OMAP4470 processor makes expert use of its smart multicore architecture to enable enhanced PC and mobile computing experiences. Combining the OMAP 4 platform's unique capabilities with Microsoft's seamless interaction of touch, mouse and keyboard via Windows 8 will deliver a streamlined, fast and fluid experience."



"Reimagined, Windows 8 is a fast and fluid, touch-first OS that brings a new range of capabilities without compromise," said Aidan Marcuss, senior director of Windows Core Marketing & Ecosystem, Microsoft Corp. "Our partnership with platform leaders such as TI help take full advantage of ARM architecture, with new capabilities that enable compelling new PCs and user scenarios."