Altair Semiconductor and Ecrio partner on LTE IMS Mobile device platform.

Altair Semiconductor and Ecrio announced the availability of an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) compliant LTE reference platform based on Altair's FourGee LTE chipset and Ecrio's Mobile Communications Client Suite.



"The integration of Ecrio's operator-certified IMS client into our reference platform portfolio is an important component of our expansion strategy in the U.S. and Europe," said Eran Eshed, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing and Business Development at Altair. "Our partnership with Ecrio means that we can offer our customers a turnkey, operator certified LTE/IMS platform, shortening their time to market and lowering their R&D cost."



"The opportunity to work with Altair Semiconductor on enabling IMS functionality over their commercial LTE platform is one that we are very excited about," said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "By working closely with leading LTE chip companies such as Altair, we are able to quickly and efficiently increase the market availability of IMS functionality at the device level."