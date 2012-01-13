Ramtron ships custom F-RAM Device

U.S. semiconductor maker Ramtron International has made initial customer deliveries of a custom designed F-RAM device built on its new IBM manufacturing line in Burlington, Vermont.

In addition to 50,000 devices already shipped, the company expects to ship approximately 1.9 million devices over the next few quarters with a potential for significantly higher volumes in the future. The Ramtron-designed custom F-RAM devices are destined for use in generic printer cartridges.



“This milestone marks the first commercial shipment of 3-volt F-RAM devices built on our new F-RAM manufacturing line in Burlington,” said Eric Balzer, Ramtron’s CEO. “In recent months, we have made significant progress toward improving the product yield on our new manufacturing line, which also bodes well for our recently introduced standard F-RAM products being built there.”