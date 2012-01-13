Intevac in technology deal with Brooks Automation

Intevac sold its Semiconductor Mainframe Technology to Brooks Automation.

Intevac, Inc. has sold its ContinuumTM semiconductor mainframe technology, including all intellectual property and residual assets, to Brooks Automation, Inc.



“This transaction supports our equipment growth and diversification strategy, in that we will concentrate more of our focus on high-productivity processing solutions for small substrates such as hard drive media and solar cells,” commented Kevin Fairbairn, Intevac’s president and chief executive officer. “Brooks is the industry leader in vacuum mainframe solutions, making them exceptionally well-suited to drive the high-productivity linear mainframe technology in the semiconductor and other markets.”