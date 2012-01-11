EV Group collaborates with Eulitha

EV Group signs collaboration agreement with Eulitha to establish nanopatterning solutions for HB-LED manufacturing.

EV Group (EVG) has signed a joint-development and licensing agreement with Eulitha AG. EVG will integrate Eulitha's PHABLE mask-based ultraviolet (UV) photolithography technology with EVG's automated mask aligner product platform with the goal of developing a low-cost-of-ownership (CoO) nanopatterning solution to enable the production of high-brightness light emitting diodes (HB-LEDs). With demo capabilities in place already, the first products are expected to ship later this year.



"We look forward to working with EV Group to greatly accelerate commercialization of PHABLE through the integration of this novel technology with EVG's industry-leading mask aligner platform," stated Harun Solak, CEO of Eulitha. "We believe the synergies of our respective technologies have great potential to provide the resolution and volume-production capabilities of lithography steppers at a fraction of the cost-enabling LED, optics and photonics manufacturers with extremely tight cost constraints the opportunity to extend their technology roadmaps to higher levels of performance."



Noted Hermann Waltl, executive sales and customer support director, EV Group, "Eulitha's expertise in nanofabrication makes them an ideal partner to collaborate with on new patterning solutions for the LED industry. We are excited to embark on this relationship with Eulitha and advance our proven mask aligner platform for our LED customers."