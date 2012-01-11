December net sales down for TSMC

TSMC saw its December net sales decrease 13.2% over November 2011.

On an unconsolidated basis, net sales were approximately NTD 30.57 billion, a decrease of 13.2 percent over November 2011 and a decrease of 9.4 percent over December 2010.



Full-year sales for 2011 totaled NTD 418.25 billion, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to 2010.



On a consolidated basis, net sales for December 2011 were approximately NTD 31.24 billion, a decrease of 12.9 percent over November 2011 and a decrease of 10.4 percent over December 2010. Full-year sales for 2011 totaled NTD 427.08 billion, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to 2010.

Note: EUR 1 = NTD 38.6483