Microchip signs Demmel AG

Microchip Technology has signed Demmel AG as a mTouch Sensing Design Partner Specialist. Demmel’s expertise in human-interface products is an "ideal match for Microchip’s metal over capacitive touch-sensing technology".



“Demmel’s experience and disciplined design process will enable our customers to get to market with confidence, knowing they are working with a qualified mTouch sensing design partner specialist,” said Fanie Duvenhage, director of Microchip’s Human-Machine Interface Division. “Demmel is an ideal solution provider for customers looking to implement a design using Microchip’s metal over capacitive touch-sensing technology.”



“We are thrilled to be part of Microchip’s selective mTouch sensing design partner specialist group,” said Marcus Riegger, product manager for Demmel’s Human-Machine Interface Business Unit. “Microchip’s mTouch metal over capacitive touch-sensing technology enables us to provide our customers with robust and completely customized capacitive-control panels and keypads, including electronics and interface solutions.”