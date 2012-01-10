Components | January 10, 2012
Freescale extends i.MX 6 series
Less than six months after initially becoming available, Freescale’s flagship i.MX 6 series has experienced strong market acceptance across a broad range of applications.
Freescale extends this momentum with the introduction of two new i.MX 6 series products.
The new i.MX 6SoloLite processor is designed specifically for next-generation eReaders and is the follow-on to Freescale’s successful i.MX508 device, which currently powers millions of eReaders from top OEMs worldwide.
Freescale’s new dual-core i.MX 6DualLite product delivers multiprocessing performance, targeting a broad array of smart devices and products including tablets, IPTVs, IP phones, medical patient monitoring systems and home energy management solutions. Ports for Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and other popular operating systems are available now from Freescale for the new products.
Both processors incorporate ARM Cortex-A9 cores and E Ink controllers, enabling customers to simultaneously develop eReader and tablet products for faster time to market. Because the processors are software-compatible with other i.MX 6 series devices, designers can create “good, better and best” end-product versions using a common platform. This scalability enables the rapid creation of complete end-product portfolios that can adjust and scale to meet evolving market demands and requirements.
“The newest additions to the i.MX 6 series offer our customers an even broader range of compatible applications processors, spanning a range of cost, price and feature sets for optimal flexibility,” said Bernd Lienhard, vice president and general manager of Freescale’s Multimedia Applications Division. “This platform approach has been well received by customers focused on consumer and other high-growth markets.”
Availability
Freescale plans to begin shipping i.MX 6 Lite series devices in volume quantities in the second half of 2012.
