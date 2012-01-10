Rajan Naik joins AMD

AMD appoints Rajan Naik as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

Rajan Naik, 40, has joined AMD as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He will report to president and chief executive officer Rory Read. Naik, who was most recently a Partner in McKinsey & Company’s Technology practice will be responsible for AMD’s short-and long-term strategy development, including market opportunities, strategic partnerships and investment strategies.



“Rajan Naik possesses a strong track record of execution in strategic planning, product and market strategy, and operational performance,” Read said. “He will help ensure strategic and operational alignment across our business to take advantage of growth opportunities in lower power, emerging markets and cloud computing.”



Mr. Naik spent 11 years at McKinsey & Company, where he provided counsel to various companies in the technology and telecom industries. Prior to his tenure at McKinsey, Mr. Naik worked as a senior engineer at Intel Corporation. Prior to Intel, he was a member of the technical staff at Lucent Technologies.



Mr. Naik joins AMD following the appointment of Dr. Lisa Su as senior vice president and general manager, global business units, as well as the appointment of Mark Papermaster as senior vice president and chief technology officer.



Mr. Naik has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Cornell University and a PhD in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He will be primarily based in Austin, Texas.