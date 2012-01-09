Dialog with 78% growth over 2010

Dialog Semiconductor achieves substantial growth with record revenue for both Q4 2011 and full year 2011.

Dialog Semiconductor has achieved year-on-year growth in revenue of approximately 78% for the year ended 31 December 2011.



Due to a very strong end to the final quarter of 2011, Dialog now expects to report record revenue of $527 million for full year 2011 and $172 million for Q4 2011, exceeding the upper limit of the $150 -157 million outlook range for Q4 2011 given on 25 October 2011.



As expected, Dialog has achieved this record performance while gross margins remain under pressure due to the product mix increasingly reflecting the higher volume customer contracts together with higher material costs. Whilst these conditions currently remain, we continue to believe that gross margin will begin to stabilise in the coming months and begin to gradually improve in the second half of 2012 as the supply chain environment starts to ease.



Dialog's cash and cash equivalents balances have increased in Q4 2011 by $19 million to stand at an estimated $114 million at 31 December 2011.