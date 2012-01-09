Lantiq markets VINAX IVE1000

Lantiq markets industry first VDSL2 vectoring chip enabling full system-level crosstalk noise cancellation.

“VDSL2 vectoring was defined by the ITU to enable service providers to boost the bandwidth on their widely deployed copper infrastructure to 100 Mbps and beyond.”

Martin Schenk, Senior VP & General Manager of Lantiq’s Access Networks Business Unit

Lantiq announced first customer shipments of its VINAX IVE1000 System-Level Vectoring Engine chip. Noise cancellation technologies – standardized in G.vector – eliminate crosstalk, but only system-level vectoring solutions, like the new Lantiq vectoring engine device, more than double data rates and reach to meet operators’ next generation needs."By delivering the industry’s first VDSL2 vectoring chip for system-level crosstalk noise cancellation for up to 384 ports, Lantiq provides the most scalable and best performing solution to allow service providers to capitalize on the potential of their copper access networks", explains Martin Schenk, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Lantiq’s Access Networks Business Unit.Lantiq’s new VINAX IVE1000 claims a breakthrough in full system-level vectoring capability, scalability and expandability up to 384 ports, considered to be ideal for delivery of triple-play broadband services, including multiple streams of HD-quality TV, Internet and voice.The VINAX IVE1000 is sampling now.