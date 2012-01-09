Components | January 09, 2012
Lantiq markets VINAX IVE1000
Lantiq markets industry first VDSL2 vectoring chip enabling full system-level crosstalk noise cancellation.
Lantiq announced first customer shipments of its VINAX IVE1000 System-Level Vectoring Engine chip. Noise cancellation technologies – standardized in G.vector – eliminate crosstalk, but only system-level vectoring solutions, like the new Lantiq vectoring engine device, more than double data rates and reach to meet operators’ next generation needs.
"By delivering the industry’s first VDSL2 vectoring chip for system-level crosstalk noise cancellation for up to 384 ports, Lantiq provides the most scalable and best performing solution to allow service providers to capitalize on the potential of their copper access networks", explains Martin Schenk, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Lantiq’s Access Networks Business Unit.
Availability
The VINAX IVE1000 is sampling now.
"By delivering the industry’s first VDSL2 vectoring chip for system-level crosstalk noise cancellation for up to 384 ports, Lantiq provides the most scalable and best performing solution to allow service providers to capitalize on the potential of their copper access networks", explains Martin Schenk, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Lantiq’s Access Networks Business Unit.
“VDSL2 vectoring was defined by the ITU to enable service providers to boost the bandwidth on their widely deployed copper infrastructure to 100 Mbps and beyond.”Lantiq’s new VINAX IVE1000 claims a breakthrough in full system-level vectoring capability, scalability and expandability up to 384 ports, considered to be ideal for delivery of triple-play broadband services, including multiple streams of HD-quality TV, Internet and voice.
Martin Schenk, Senior VP & General Manager of Lantiq’s Access Networks Business Unit
Availability
The VINAX IVE1000 is sampling now.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments