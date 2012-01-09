Jabra SUPREME headset uses austriamicrosystems’ ANC

Jabra SUPREME Bluetooth headset features austriamicrosystems recently introduced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) IC.

“The sound experience is always the main parameter when users of Bluetooth headsets evaluate their products or prioritize product features”, stated Anders Bo Rasmussen, Director of Product Management for Jabra.



“Noise cancelling has been the main topic within the Bluetooth industry for years, but all efforts were focused on the transmitted audio. With Jabra SUPREME, Jabra offers an industry first unique solution with a “receive path” Active Noise Cancelling feature. This technology makes received audio more crisp and clear and provides better speech intelligibility. That is a clear benefit for the user of a Bluetooth headset: you can hear and understand what’s being said to you, even in noisy surroundings. Our thanks go to austriamicrosystems for a great team effort with Jabra to offer this unique solution for the market", he continues.



Price and availability



austriamicrosystems’ ANC ICs are available now. A demo board is also available to speed development time.