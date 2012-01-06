Components | January 06, 2012
Treehouse Labs and NXP cooperate
Treehouse Labs and NXP unveil BiKN technology platform.
The Platform uses low-power wireless chip technology from NXP Semiconductors N.V. to enable the “Internet of Things,” opening entirely new markets and applications for wireless sensor and control networks.
“Imagine being able to build an end-to-end, low-power wireless sensor or control network in weeks rather than months at a fraction of the development cost,” commented John Howard, president and CEO of Treehouse Labs, LLC. “Every company has ‘endpoints’ that they want to talk to or monitor. Using NXP’s low-power wireless technology, our BiKN Technology Platform enables the creation of large, scalable mesh networks. Built on standard protocols, BiKN interoperates through major smartphone OS software platforms, essentially eliminating the need for custom readers. We make the process accessible and easy to accomplish.”
The thesis behind the BiKN Technology Platform is three-fold: Integrate hardware and software; operate through mobile and web-enabled devices; and leverage a patented advantage by using IEEE802.15.4 low-power networking standards enabling rapid creation and scalability of sensor and remote control networks while reducing current development costs.
“The BiKN Technology Platform is a revolutionary solution that demonstrates how ‘smart’ wireless technologies can make the Internet of Things accessible to consumers, developers and commercial enterprises,” said Sean McGrath, general manager, smart home product line, NXP Semiconductors. “We look forward to working with Treehouse Labs as the company works with its growing developer community to unleash innovative applications that significantly change how we interact with the world around us.”
Treehouse Labs uses the NXP JN5148 ultra low-power wireless microcontroller and the JenNet-IP wireless network protocol stack optimized for low-power, low-data rate, and cost-sensitive applications. Using an enhanced 6LoWPAN network layer based on the IEEE 802.15.4 specification, JenNet-IP enables a robust, self-healing network that helps BiKN track, monitor and control up to 500 devices.
JenNet-IP features an elegant and extensible API, DIPL (Device Interface Protocol Layer), which makes product development straightforward for application developers using familiar methodologies. In addition, the NXP JN5148 solution has the ability to support other wireless network protocols, including ZigBee, RF4CE, and other proprietary 802.15.4 protocols.
The BiKN Platform includes customizable apps, web interfaces, gateways, routers, and end-to-end management and security, allowing customers to build low-power wireless sensor networks that connect and control smart objects from a smartphone, iPad, PC and cloud server.
“Imagine being able to build an end-to-end, low-power wireless sensor or control network in weeks rather than months at a fraction of the development cost,” commented John Howard, president and CEO of Treehouse Labs, LLC. “Every company has ‘endpoints’ that they want to talk to or monitor. Using NXP’s low-power wireless technology, our BiKN Technology Platform enables the creation of large, scalable mesh networks. Built on standard protocols, BiKN interoperates through major smartphone OS software platforms, essentially eliminating the need for custom readers. We make the process accessible and easy to accomplish.”
The thesis behind the BiKN Technology Platform is three-fold: Integrate hardware and software; operate through mobile and web-enabled devices; and leverage a patented advantage by using IEEE802.15.4 low-power networking standards enabling rapid creation and scalability of sensor and remote control networks while reducing current development costs.
“The BiKN Technology Platform is a revolutionary solution that demonstrates how ‘smart’ wireless technologies can make the Internet of Things accessible to consumers, developers and commercial enterprises,” said Sean McGrath, general manager, smart home product line, NXP Semiconductors. “We look forward to working with Treehouse Labs as the company works with its growing developer community to unleash innovative applications that significantly change how we interact with the world around us.”
Treehouse Labs uses the NXP JN5148 ultra low-power wireless microcontroller and the JenNet-IP wireless network protocol stack optimized for low-power, low-data rate, and cost-sensitive applications. Using an enhanced 6LoWPAN network layer based on the IEEE 802.15.4 specification, JenNet-IP enables a robust, self-healing network that helps BiKN track, monitor and control up to 500 devices.
JenNet-IP features an elegant and extensible API, DIPL (Device Interface Protocol Layer), which makes product development straightforward for application developers using familiar methodologies. In addition, the NXP JN5148 solution has the ability to support other wireless network protocols, including ZigBee, RF4CE, and other proprietary 802.15.4 protocols.
The BiKN Platform includes customizable apps, web interfaces, gateways, routers, and end-to-end management and security, allowing customers to build low-power wireless sensor networks that connect and control smart objects from a smartphone, iPad, PC and cloud server.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments