Marvell buys Xelerated

Marvell has completed the acquisition of Sweden-based Xelerated, AB.

Xelerated’s AX and HX family of network processor and programmable switches complements Marvell’s existing product portfolio of packet processors, ARM-based SoCs, wireless and low-power physical layer devices widely used in infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking equipment.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Xelerated’s synergy with Marvell sets the stage for significant progress in the way service providers build out the Mobile Internet,” said Paul Valentine, vice president of marketing for Enterprise Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. “The acquisition reflects Marvell’s increasing strategic investments in providing a new generation of advanced network infrastructure solutions designed to enable cloud-based services. Xelerated brings yet another level of performance and capability to Marvell’s technology, enabling customers to quickly scale their services while maintaining the low power, low latency and deterministic performance necessary for the reliable Mobile Internet.”



“Programmable wire speed processing and advanced traffic management are two of Xelerated’s strongest IP assets and are essential for Service Provider deployment of their enterprise and subscriber services,” said Eva Lindqvist, CEO of Xelerated. “Joining the Marvell family is a fantastic opportunity for us to exploit the full potential of our technology and provide more comprehensive end-to-end solutions to our customers.”



Marvell will continue to work with EZChip on NP-4 and NP-5 processors and is committed to the long term relationship with EZChip.