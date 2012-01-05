LSI completes acquisition of SandForce

LSI Corporation has completed the purchase of SandForce, Inc., a provider of flash storage processors for enterprise and client flash solutions and solid state drives (SSDs).

With the addition of innovative flash-based storage solutions that accelerate application performance, LSI assumes a leadership position in the rapidly growing market for flash storage processors for ultrabook, notebook and enterprise SSD and flash solutions.



“Customer response to the announcement has been very positive and we are pleased to now be able to fully demonstrate the benefits of the combined technology capabilities of LSI and SandForce,” said Jeff Richardson, executive vice president and chief operating officer, LSI. “Together, we offer the broadest storage technology portfolio in the industry, and are well positioned to help customers manage their growth and the explosive growth in data across enterprises and the cloud.”



The SandForce team joins LSI as the newly formed Flash Components Division, headed by Michael Raam, formerly president and CEO of SandForce. Approximately 190 SandForce employees have joined the LSI team with the close of the transaction.