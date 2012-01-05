Components | January 05, 2012
Semiconductor inventory declines
Semiconductor inventory declines as suppliers adjust to slow market conditions.
Chip inventories held by semiconductor suppliers declined in the third quarter of 2011, putting a halt to the steady expansion of the previous seven quarters, as the industry cut production in order to reduce oversupply.
As calculated by the days of inventory (DOI) measure, semiconductor stockpiles in the third quarter stood at 81 days, down a modest 2.5 percent from 83 days in the second quarter, according to an IHS.
The DOI level had been on the rise since the third quarter of 2009 when it stood at just 65 days—a time when stockpiles were low because production had been reduced during the dark days of the recession.
Since then, inventory DOI had been creeping up, as shown in the figure below, partly to make up for depleted stocks, and also to cope with growing demand as strength returned to the supply chain. However, amid signs of weakening growth in the semiconductor market, the rise in inventory had generated concerns.
Global semiconductor revenue in 2011 is estimated to have risen by a scant 1.9 percent, compared to a forecast of 7 percent growth issued early in the year.
Semiconductor inventory levels are an important gauge of industry health, and the stockpile amount at any point in time also indicates the confidence—or lack thereof—of the supply chain in its forthcoming prospects. Too little inventory suggests caution for possible hard times ahead as manufacturers expect demand to ratchet down; but too much inventory is also a problem, fueling worrisome oversupply that forces down pricing.
“For the third quarter, semiconductor suppliers began an inventory correction to alleviate an escalating oversupply situation on top of already inflated stockpiles,” said Sharon Stiefel, semiconductor analyst at IHS. “With the global economy all but stalled, and in the face of declining orders as well as decreased visibility, many semiconductor manufacturers opted to reduce capacity utilization. And with lead times now declining to normal levels after extended periods of waiting in the past, manufacturers were more confident about trimming bloated inventories this time around without fear of causing too much pain to the supply chain.”
Despite the inventory cutback, DOI in the third quarter remained elevated in absolute terms—the highest of the last 10 quarters, dating all the way back to the fourth quarter of 2008—suggesting that stockpiles are still quite high. Moreover, the percentage of oversupply during the period rose to 12.1 percent, exceeding the 11.1 percent spike in oversupply during the fourth quarter of 2008. As a result, expectations are that inventories will be trimmed further in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Among the various semiconductor sectors, inventory levels rose for handset original equipment manufacturers, distributors and analog companies—all of which posted percentage gains in DOI. Stockpiles, however, fell for fabless semiconductor makers, memory suppliers, foundries, PC original equipment manufacturers, storage gear companies and electronic manufacturing services providers.
For mobile handset manufacturers, inventories increased in the third quarter as suppliers prepared for their seasonally busy end-of-year period. In comparison, inventory at pure-play foundries declined more strongly than expected—the result of a reduction in utilization rates.
Total DOI is estimated to have declined another 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter to 79.3 days, IHS predicts.
“Visibility continues to be murky in many sectors given the volatile world economy, and demand remains difficult to predict,” Stiefel warned.
As calculated by the days of inventory (DOI) measure, semiconductor stockpiles in the third quarter stood at 81 days, down a modest 2.5 percent from 83 days in the second quarter, according to an IHS.
The DOI level had been on the rise since the third quarter of 2009 when it stood at just 65 days—a time when stockpiles were low because production had been reduced during the dark days of the recession.
Since then, inventory DOI had been creeping up, as shown in the figure below, partly to make up for depleted stocks, and also to cope with growing demand as strength returned to the supply chain. However, amid signs of weakening growth in the semiconductor market, the rise in inventory had generated concerns.
Global semiconductor revenue in 2011 is estimated to have risen by a scant 1.9 percent, compared to a forecast of 7 percent growth issued early in the year.
Semiconductor inventory levels are an important gauge of industry health, and the stockpile amount at any point in time also indicates the confidence—or lack thereof—of the supply chain in its forthcoming prospects. Too little inventory suggests caution for possible hard times ahead as manufacturers expect demand to ratchet down; but too much inventory is also a problem, fueling worrisome oversupply that forces down pricing.
“For the third quarter, semiconductor suppliers began an inventory correction to alleviate an escalating oversupply situation on top of already inflated stockpiles,” said Sharon Stiefel, semiconductor analyst at IHS. “With the global economy all but stalled, and in the face of declining orders as well as decreased visibility, many semiconductor manufacturers opted to reduce capacity utilization. And with lead times now declining to normal levels after extended periods of waiting in the past, manufacturers were more confident about trimming bloated inventories this time around without fear of causing too much pain to the supply chain.”
Despite the inventory cutback, DOI in the third quarter remained elevated in absolute terms—the highest of the last 10 quarters, dating all the way back to the fourth quarter of 2008—suggesting that stockpiles are still quite high. Moreover, the percentage of oversupply during the period rose to 12.1 percent, exceeding the 11.1 percent spike in oversupply during the fourth quarter of 2008. As a result, expectations are that inventories will be trimmed further in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Among the various semiconductor sectors, inventory levels rose for handset original equipment manufacturers, distributors and analog companies—all of which posted percentage gains in DOI. Stockpiles, however, fell for fabless semiconductor makers, memory suppliers, foundries, PC original equipment manufacturers, storage gear companies and electronic manufacturing services providers.
For mobile handset manufacturers, inventories increased in the third quarter as suppliers prepared for their seasonally busy end-of-year period. In comparison, inventory at pure-play foundries declined more strongly than expected—the result of a reduction in utilization rates.
Total DOI is estimated to have declined another 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter to 79.3 days, IHS predicts.
“Visibility continues to be murky in many sectors given the volatile world economy, and demand remains difficult to predict,” Stiefel warned.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments