Global and European chip sales in November 2011

Worldwide sales of semiconductors were over $25 billion in November 2011, the World Semiconductor Trade statistics (WSTS) reports.

In Europe, semiconductor sales were valued at over $3 billion in November 2011.



Worldwide sales grew by 0.8% on a year-to-date basis. Sales were slower across all regions compared to the previous month. In this context of weaker worldwide sales over October 2011, the European semiconductor market performed relatively better than the worldwide market.



In Europe sales were down 1.8% from to the previous month, compared to a steep 8.2 % decrease suffered by the Chinese market and compared to an average worldwide decrease of 2.4%. All figures are based on a three month average.



More in details, European semiconductor sales in November 2011 amounted to US$ 3.025 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales decreased by 0.5% versus the same period in the year 2010.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in November 2011 were US$ 25.127 billion, down 2.4% versus the previous month. This results in a decrease of 3.1% versus the same month in 2010.



The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has continued to have an impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.208 billion Euros in November 2011, down 0.2% on the previous month and down 12.8% versus the same month a year ago.