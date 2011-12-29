Robert Finocchio, Jr. named to Broadcom Board of Directors

Broadcom Corporation has appointed Robert Finocchio, Jr. to its board of directors. Mr. Finocchio also was appointed to Broadcom's Audit Committee.

Mr. Finocchio has more than 30 years of operating experience in software, Internet and infrastructure markets. In addition to becoming a member of Broadcom's board of directors, Mr. Finocchio also serves on the board of Echelon Corporation. Mr. Finocchio has held senior roles at a range of industry-leading companies including chairman, chief executive officer and president of Informix Corporation and president of 3Com Systems.



Mr. Finocchio is also chair of the board of trustees at Santa Clara University and Dean's Executive Professor at the university's Leavey School of Business. Mr. Finocchio holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Santa Clara University and a master's degree in business administration from the Harvard Business School.



"Bob's leadership, operational experience and industry knowledge in the network infrastructure markets makes him a strong addition to our board," said Scott McGregor, Broadcom president and CEO.