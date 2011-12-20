AMD announces new appointment

AMD announced today that Dr. Lisa Su has agreed to join the company as senior vice president and general manager, Global Business Units.

Dr. Su, who was most recently senior vice president and general manager, Networking and Multimedia at Freescale Semiconductor Inc., will oversee AMD’s business units focused on the Client, Commercial, Graphics, Professional Graphics, and Game Console markets.



Dr. Su will oversee the team responsible for driving end-to-end business execution of AMD’s product solutions including strategy, product definition, and business plans to ensure AMD consistently delivers industry-leading solutions.



She will also have responsibility for driving alliances and partnerships with software developers to facilitate the development of a complete software ecosystem that can take advantage of the capabilities in AMD’s differentiated products.