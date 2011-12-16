Components | December 16, 2011
1HDec. NAND Flash ACP trend mixed
1HDec. NAND Flash average contract price trend mixed, stays flat or falls 5-7% due to pre-Holiday sales uncertainty.
According to DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce, impacted by the European debt crisis, the 4Q11 holiday peak sales season for electronic products was expected to be weaker than usual. Therefore, although NAND flash price already decreased significantly in 3Q11 (some system clients’ OEM order demand recovered slightly in September and October), price continued to fall gradually in 4Q11.
As most downstream clients’ current inventory levels are sufficient, they are waiting to see the results of year-end holiday season sales before deciding how much inventory to restock for the Chinese New Year holiday by mid-January 2012. Therefore, as the market is waiting to observe the year-end holiday season sales performance, 1HDec. NAND flash average contract price trend has been mixed; either staying flat or falling by 5-7%.
Looking towards 1Q12, the NAND flash market will still be influenced by a number of mixed factors. First, while Europe has recently found some solutions to resolve and reform some systematic problems of the European sovereign debt crisis, in 1H12 there will still be a period of integrations and adjustments, and some actions of internationally financial and economic cooperation will be necessary before the global economy is back on the road to sustainable recovery in 2H12.
Second, although both the temporary HDD shortage caused by the flood disaster in Thailand and ultrabook product unveilings will stimulate system product clients’ SSD and mSATA utilization in 1Q12, due to cost consideration the increase will only be significant after 2ynm-class SSD products mature further. Third, after Chinese New Year, new product unveilings will be necessary to partly counteract the slow sales in 1H12’s down season.
Lastly, although in 1H12 most NAND flash suppliers may temporarily suspend plans for capacity expansion or properly control output growth, bit supply will continue to increase as suppliers gradually migrating from the 2xnm-class to the 2ynm-class process in 1H12. Taking all of these factors into account, in the short term the status of the most downstream customers will keep wait-and-see toward the NAND Flash market, while NAND flash price is likely to continue on a slight downtrend.
Future NAND flash pricing trend will mainly depend on downstream client inventory replenishment after Chinese New Year, as well as certain system clients’ preparations for new product unveilings.
As most downstream clients’ current inventory levels are sufficient, they are waiting to see the results of year-end holiday season sales before deciding how much inventory to restock for the Chinese New Year holiday by mid-January 2012. Therefore, as the market is waiting to observe the year-end holiday season sales performance, 1HDec. NAND flash average contract price trend has been mixed; either staying flat or falling by 5-7%.
Looking towards 1Q12, the NAND flash market will still be influenced by a number of mixed factors. First, while Europe has recently found some solutions to resolve and reform some systematic problems of the European sovereign debt crisis, in 1H12 there will still be a period of integrations and adjustments, and some actions of internationally financial and economic cooperation will be necessary before the global economy is back on the road to sustainable recovery in 2H12.
Second, although both the temporary HDD shortage caused by the flood disaster in Thailand and ultrabook product unveilings will stimulate system product clients’ SSD and mSATA utilization in 1Q12, due to cost consideration the increase will only be significant after 2ynm-class SSD products mature further. Third, after Chinese New Year, new product unveilings will be necessary to partly counteract the slow sales in 1H12’s down season.
Lastly, although in 1H12 most NAND flash suppliers may temporarily suspend plans for capacity expansion or properly control output growth, bit supply will continue to increase as suppliers gradually migrating from the 2xnm-class to the 2ynm-class process in 1H12. Taking all of these factors into account, in the short term the status of the most downstream customers will keep wait-and-see toward the NAND Flash market, while NAND flash price is likely to continue on a slight downtrend.
Future NAND flash pricing trend will mainly depend on downstream client inventory replenishment after Chinese New Year, as well as certain system clients’ preparations for new product unveilings.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments