LG and Intel sign strategic alliance

LG Electronics (LG) and Intel entered into a strategic alliance to adopt and jointly promote Intel' Wireless Display (WiDi) technology.

Intel WiDi will be embedded into next year’s LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs, making them the first in the TV industry to feature Intel WiDi technology. Intel WiDi is a wireless connectivity inter-face which allows for instant, high-definition viewing of content stored in notebooks and other external mobile devices on large screen TVs, projectors or monitors.



“Through this strategic alliance, CINEMA 3D Smart TV users will be able to access a wider variety of content in a more convenient manner,” said Seog-ho Ro, Senior Vice President of LG Home Entertainment Company’s TV Business Unit. “Intel WiDi will be one of several features that will enhance the user convenience of our CINEMA 3D Smart TVs, further differentiating our products from the competition.”



“Intel is planning to expand Intel WiDi technology to various devices to provide consumers the seamless, smarter usage experience,” said Hee-Sung Lee, Country Manager of Intel Korea. “Through this collaboration with LG Electronics, LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV users could also benefit from Intel? WiDi without the need to purchase an external adapter.”