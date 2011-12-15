AMS in 4 Galaxy models

austriamicrosystems supplies high volumes of intelligent ambient light and proximity sensors into four Samsung Galaxy models.

For the Galaxy Ace, Galaxy Gio, Galaxy Mini and Galaxy Neo models, austriamicrosystems delivers integrated ambient light and proximity sensor as well as discrete proximity sensor devices. Ambient light and proximity sensors are essential components in smartphone display management, automatically adapting the display brightness to the current light environment and controlling the display and touchscreen on/off status when the phone is held up to the ear.



austriamicrosystems is additionally present in Samsung’s smartphone portfolio including the Galaxy S II with its MEMS microphone interfaces for optimum quality audio.



“We are glad to support Samsung’s extraordinary success in the worldwide smartphone space. As Samsung continues to gain market share we are proud to be part of their exciting, feature-rich devices, delivering industry-leading analog performance. Chosen by the global market leaders, our sensors are enhancing the user experience of many of the world’s leading smartphones and tablet PCs,” commented John Heugle, CEO of austriamicrosystems.