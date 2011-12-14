Sharp uses ST-Ericsson's modems

Sharp has announced three new smartphones in Japan based on the ST-Ericsson Thor(TM) M5730 modem.

"We have worked with Sharp for several years and are pleased that they have selected our Thor M5730 thin modem for their latest smartphones," said Staffan Iveberg, senior vice president and head of the thin modems solutions division at ST-Ericsson.



"We have had solid traction with our Thor HSPA+ 21Mbps thin modems at several leading smartphone manufacturers and are pleased to add Sharp to the list. As evidenced by these new phones, our HSPA+ modem technology is enabling our customers to produce sleek devices offering both high transmission speeds and long battery lives."