LFoundry is moving forward

LFoundry Rousset, a subsidiary of LFoundry, has signed several customer and partnership agreements, in the field of digital security, defense and space.

According to Jean Pierre Delesse, President of LFoundry Rousset, “these agreements confirm that our new business plan is getting stronger, with a positioning on added value applications and with an innovative and competitive offer”.



LFoundry is forecasting 40% revenue growth in the next 3 years, with gross margin above 10%.



Thanks to the support of employees and to a new management team, LFoundry Rousset is well prepared to support their target markets as a key foundry manufacturer., a press release states.