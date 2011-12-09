TI updates 4Q/2011 business outlook

Texas Instruments has lowered it revenue guidance for the 4Q/2011.

In a scheduled update to its business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2011, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) narrowed and lowered its expected ranges for revenue and earnings per share (EPS). The reductions are due to broadly lower demand across a wide range of markets, customers and products, except for Wireless applications processors.



The company currently expects its financial results to be within the following ranges:



- Revenue: $3.19 – 3.33 billion compared with the prior range of $3.26 – 3.54 billion

- EPS: $0.21 – 0.25 compared with the prior range of $0.28 – 0.36.