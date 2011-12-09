Wacker closes semiconductor wafer production in Japan

200mm wafer and monocystalline silicon ingot production in Japan scheduled to be discontinued by mid-2012.

Siltronic, Wacker Chemie AG’s semiconductor division, intends to streamline its 200 mm wafer production capacities. As a result, Siltronic plans to close its production site in Hikari, Japan, by mid-2012.



Hikari’s production volumes shall be transferred to Siltronic’s existing 200 mm wafer plants in Singapore and Portland (Oregon, USA), optimizing capacity utilization at these sites’ facilities.



Currently, Siltronic is producing at its Hikari site wafers for the semiconductor industry as well as monocrystalline silicon ingots, employing a staff of some 500. To ensure optimum support of its Japanese customers, Siltronic will continue to employ a local sales force and application engineering in Japan.



“We are striving to mitigate effects on employees from the plant closure as much as we can”, says Dr. Christoph von Plotho, Siltronic’s Chief Executive Officer. According to von Plotho, Siltronic plans to offer its Hikari staff severance packages as well as consultancy and support in their search for a new employment outside the company. “At the same time, we are working hard to reap the earnings benefits resulting from this step as fast as possible”, von Plotho continued.