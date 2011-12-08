Components | December 08, 2011
Forepi invests in Aixtron equipment
Forepi selects Aixtron's new 19x4-inch CRIUS II-XL.
Taiwan’s Forepi Ltd will install a CRIUS II-XL reactor in a 19x4-inch configuration from Aixtron. The order came in the third quarter of 2011, initially for the CRIUS II-L version, and was immediately converted into Aixtron's brand new XL-configuration right after its launch. Delivery of the new reactor will take place in the fourth quarter of 2011.
The CRIUS II-XL reactor has been acquired for the volume production of InGaN-based high-brightness (HB) blue LED epiwafer materials. One of Sixtron's local support teams will install and commission the new reactor in the company’s state-of-the-art production complex in Taiwan.
Forepi President Dr. Fen-Ren Chien, comments: "The acquisition of this four-inch wafer capable Showerhead system reflects a milestone for Forepi. Initially, we had been considering the CRIUS II-L to be a candidate tool for the next stage in our expansion plans. When the XL version was introduced recently, we were impressed by the performance of the 19x4-inch configuration. Thanks to our excellent long-term relationship, Forepi’s technical team trusts both the technology and the service so we will be soon working closely with Aixtron to ensure the system is successful on all counts.”
Dr. Bernd Schulte, COO at Aixtron, adds, “The CRIUS II-XL system offers the world's highest throughput and productivity and is the latest addition to Aixtron's renowned CRIUS series. Any existing process on CRIUS II can be smoothly transferred to CRIUS II-XL. Changing from one wafer size to another only requires a simple carrier plate exchange without further hardware or process adjustment. All these aspects greatly assist wafer manufacturers seeking to keep InGaN LED manufacturing costs under tight control.”
Forepi was incorporated in November 1999 as a dedicated pure-play manufacturer of high brightness InGaN LED wafers and chips. Currently, the company is one of the LED companies with the capability of offering a product range that covers the full spectrum of LEDs including high brightness InGaN blue, green and near-UV LEDs for markets in Taiwan as well as South Korea, Hong Kong, the US and China.
