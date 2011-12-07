Samsung plans China investment

Samsung Electronics has filed an application for "establishing overseas semiconductor production line".

Samsung Electronics applied for the Korean government’s approval for establishing a semiconductor production line overseas. The investment targets the NAND products market (here specifically the mass production of NAND products at 20 nanometer-class or below).



While applying for the Korean government’s approval, Samsung Electronics will also begin discussion with the Chinese government for establishing the semiconductor production line in China.



If SEC gets approval from the Korean government and discussions with the Chinese government progress smoothly, the company aims to start building the production line in 2012 and begin operation in 2013, Samsung said in a press release.