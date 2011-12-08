Asahi Kasei orders IQ aligner UV-NIL system

Asahi Kasei E-Materials Corporation, the core operating company of the Asahi Kasei Group for electronics materials, energy materials, photosensitive materials and epoxy resins, has purchased an IQ Aligner UV nanoimprint lithography (UV-NIL) system from EVG.



The IQ Aligner, a flexible platform designed to enable multiple steps in the manufacture of wafer-level cameras, will be used by Asahi Kasei to develop materials critical for enabling high-resolution wafer-level optics (which are used in a wide variety of applications, such as smart phones and pico projectors).



"We purchased EVG's IQ Aligner to support our research and development efforts because it is the de-facto industry standard for UV-NIL, which is a critical enabler of wafer-level optics. We anticipate that the IQ Aligner, and the close cooperation with EVG's process teams, will significantly contribute to our development of new and unique materials that will help enable our customers' next-generation products", stated Mr. Shoichi Furukawa, General Manager, Electronics Materials Division, for Asahi Kasei.