Green Hills Software selected by Altair

Green Hills Software's compilers, the Green Hills Probe and MULTI development tool chain, have been used by Altair Semiconductor in the development of its 4G LTE products.



“We selected Green Hills Software after conducting an extensive analysis of the solutions in the market," said Nohik Semel, vice president of systems engineering, Altair Semiconductor. “The Green Hills compilers showed excellent performance and memory footprint, which was particularly important for us given the speed and power constraints imposed by 4G systems. The hardware and software tools have helped us considerably in the development of the firmware for our products.”



Christopher Smith, vice president of marketing, Green Hills Software, commented, “The next generation of wireless communication technologies operates at data rates and bandwidths that put increasing demands on semiconductor and system developers. In order to optimize the performance and power consumption of the components, it is important to develop the most efficient code possible in the shortest time. This is where Green Hills Software’s development tool chain has a proven track record across a broad range of applications.”