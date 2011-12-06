© Osram

New CEO for Osram Opto in Asia

Osram Opto Semiconductors Asia Ltd. has a new CEO.

Louis Lam took over the company's Asian business at the beginning of December. He is also Vice President for worldwide sales of Osram Opto Semiconductors. His predecessor Dr. Alfred Felder will in future be responsible for global sales of the business unit General Lighting at the parent company Osram AG.



Louis Lam can look back on more than 25 years of experience in marketing and sales, as well as business development in the opto-semiconductors industry. He was responsible, among other things, for the successful expansion of regional business in Asia in the fields of mobile devices, Solid State Lighting (SSL), automotive lighting and various other sectors of industry.



"With his know-how and many years of experience in market development and in building up customer loyalty, Louis Lam is an outstanding choice particularly with a view to the important Asian market. At the same time, our thanks are due to Alfred Felder for his excellent work in this position," says Aldo Kamper, CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors.

Note: Dr. Alfred Felder (left) has moved to Osram AG - Louis Lam (right) took over as Vice President Sales and new CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors Asia Ltd. in December.