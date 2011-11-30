Components | November 30, 2011
Thinfilm and Polyera partner
Thinfilm and Polyera partner to bring printed CMOS memory to market.
Thin Film Electronics ASA partnered with Polyera - a developer and supplier of high-performance functional materials for the flexible and printed electronics industry. Thinfilm and Polyera will jointly develop organic semiconductor materials for high-volume printing of Thinfilm Addressable MemoryTM and printed integrated systems. The collaboration brings printed integrated systems, such as smart sensor tags, closer to commercial availability.
Thinfilm and Polyera will co-develop gravure based ink formulations for use in high-throughput printing equipment and will prototype integrated printed system products incorporating Polyera materials, including n-type semiconductors, with Thinfilm Addressable Memory.
"Polyera's groundbreaking work on n-type organic transistors has paved the way for printed CMOS circuits - more energy-efficient logic circuitry with simpler design. Such printed logic plays a key role when we now are combining our memory technology with other printed components to enable printed systems," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm CEO.
Using Polyera materials, Thinfilm and PARC, a Xerox company, recently demonstrated a prototype of the world's first printed non-volatile memory device addressed with complementary organic circuits, the organic equivalent of CMOS circuitry. Thinfilm Addressable Memory combines Thinfilm's polymer-based memory technology with PARC's transistor technology using complementary pairs of n-type and p-type transistors to construct the circuits. The addition of integrated circuits makes the roll-to-roll printed Thinfilm Memory addressable by printable logic.
"We are building an ecosystem and supply chain for a world filled with the 'Internet of things', where everything is connected via a 'smart' tag. By engaging with state-of-the-art partners like Polyera, Solvay, who provides the ferroelectric polymer memory material, and InkTec, who recently opened a facility dedicated to manufacturing Thinfilm Memory, we move significantly closer to our goal of enabling fully printed electronics and our 'memory everywhere' vision," Sutija continued.
The agreement calls for Polyera to supply commercial quantities for Thinfilm and partner manufacturing and to have exclusive rights to ink formulations developed for Thinfilm's field of use.
"Thinfilm has a truly exciting roadmap to rapidly commercialize printed memory and logic," said Philippe Inagaki, founder & CEO of Polyera. "The future of electronics will be enabled by revolutionary advances in materials technology. We are pioneering these materials, and we are working closely with customers and partners to make sure this future becomes reality."
Thinfilm and Polyera will co-develop gravure based ink formulations for use in high-throughput printing equipment and will prototype integrated printed system products incorporating Polyera materials, including n-type semiconductors, with Thinfilm Addressable Memory.
"Polyera's groundbreaking work on n-type organic transistors has paved the way for printed CMOS circuits - more energy-efficient logic circuitry with simpler design. Such printed logic plays a key role when we now are combining our memory technology with other printed components to enable printed systems," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm CEO.
Using Polyera materials, Thinfilm and PARC, a Xerox company, recently demonstrated a prototype of the world's first printed non-volatile memory device addressed with complementary organic circuits, the organic equivalent of CMOS circuitry. Thinfilm Addressable Memory combines Thinfilm's polymer-based memory technology with PARC's transistor technology using complementary pairs of n-type and p-type transistors to construct the circuits. The addition of integrated circuits makes the roll-to-roll printed Thinfilm Memory addressable by printable logic.
"We are building an ecosystem and supply chain for a world filled with the 'Internet of things', where everything is connected via a 'smart' tag. By engaging with state-of-the-art partners like Polyera, Solvay, who provides the ferroelectric polymer memory material, and InkTec, who recently opened a facility dedicated to manufacturing Thinfilm Memory, we move significantly closer to our goal of enabling fully printed electronics and our 'memory everywhere' vision," Sutija continued.
The agreement calls for Polyera to supply commercial quantities for Thinfilm and partner manufacturing and to have exclusive rights to ink formulations developed for Thinfilm's field of use.
"Thinfilm has a truly exciting roadmap to rapidly commercialize printed memory and logic," said Philippe Inagaki, founder & CEO of Polyera. "The future of electronics will be enabled by revolutionary advances in materials technology. We are pioneering these materials, and we are working closely with customers and partners to make sure this future becomes reality."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments