NXP markets first ARM Cortex-M0 microcontrollers with Integrated USB Drivers.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. introduced the LPC11U2x series – the first microcontroller based on the ARM Cortex-M0 processor to offer integrated USB class drivers. By integrating multiple USB drivers in ROM, the LPC11U2x maximizes Flash memory utilization, saving up to 16 KB of code space while providing fully tested and easy-to-use APIs to enable USB integration in a matter of minutes.With up to 128 KB Flash and up to 4K EEPROM, the NXP LPC11U00 family of microcontrollers is designed for consumer, industrial, handheld and computing applications, and is the ideal choice for engineers looking for low-cost, easy-to-use USB solutions.“Designing low-power products with USB connectivity is now simpler than ever,” said Jan Jaap Bezemer, director of marketing, microcontroller business line, NXP Semiconductors. “By offering drivers in ROM, free Product IDs and easy-to-use tools with our low cost USB Cortex-M0 microcontrollers, we deliver all the key ingredients that embedded engineers need for successful USB application development.”NXP LPC11U2x microcontrollers with up to 32K Flash are currently sampling and are available from distributors worldwide. Recommended distribution unit pricing in 10,000 piece quantities for the LPC11U23FBD48/301 (48-pin LQFP package) with 24K Flash, 8K SRAM and 1K EEPROM is at US $1.53.Higher Flash options (32K – 128K) will also be available for sampling in Q1 2012.