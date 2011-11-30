Components | November 30, 2011
GenX Mobile teams with u-blox
GenX Mobile teams with u-blox for 3G HSPA and CDMA Vehicle Tracking Platforms
GenX Mobile, Inc. introduces its new 3G HSPA product line for the vehicle tracking market. At the core of the platform is u-blox’ compact LISA wireless module series, the world’s smallest 3G modem family, and a u-blox 6 GPS receiver module.
“Our latest vehicle tracking platform is an ideal solution for Mobile Resource Management, vehicle tracking and many other location-aware applications. The platform capitalizes on u‑blox’ advanced 3G modem technology to give our customers cutting-edge wireless communication capabilities and features,” said Dave Mleczko, President and COO of GenX Mobile, Inc. “Not only is our platform compatible with major 3G wireless carriers such as AT&T, u‑blox’ LISA form factor will allow us to create a single hardware design that supports all North American mobile operators such as AT&T (GSM, WCDMA) as well as Sprint and Verizon (CDMA).”
“We are extremely pleased to be the wireless modem provider to GenX. They are a technology leader in the fleet management business, and are well known for their cutting edge know-how and extensive intellectual property”, said Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of u-blox America, “GenX recognized our leading technology, making their decision for u-blox particularly satisfying for us.”
