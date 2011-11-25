Dialog wins Samsung deal

Dialog Semiconductor has announced that it is shipping system level power management and low power audio ICs in a system-in-package (SIP) to Samsung for use in its S-5368 TD-SCDMA smartphone.

The S-5368 is targeted at the Chinese market and will be distributed via China Mobile, the largest Chinese mobile phone operator.



Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog said: “Samsung produces very attractive and elegant smartphones, integrating state-of-the-art features combined with the ability to achieve differentiation based on the Android operating system at attractive market price points, to produce some of the world’s most sought after handsets.”



“This is a significant milestone for Dialog as we extend our leadership in power management ICs and high quality audio for smartphones. We now look forward to the global roll-out of additional models based on this platform in the coming months, which will also include smartphones for the very popular Galaxy S-II series,” added Bagherli.