Components | November 23, 2011
Renesas Electronics cooperates with Hilscher
Renesas Electronics Europe and Hilscher GmbH cooperate on the development of a new 40-nm High-End ARM-based System-on-Chip (SoC) for Industrial Automation Systems
Renesas Electronics Europe and Hilscher GmbH announced their cooperation on the development of a new system-on-chip (SoC) for future high-end motion controls and automation control products. The SoC that will be jointly developed by Hilscher and Renesas is planned to be launched as a new member of Hilscher’s next-generation, high-end communication controller series to be named netX 4000.
The platform-SoC from Renesas will be developed based on a dual-core ARM Cortex A9 CPU system implemented in Renesas’ 40-nanometer (nm) node process technology and uses a base set of high-speed peripherals such as PCI Express, USB 2.0 (High-Speed USB), Gigabit Ethernet, cipher unit and graphics acceleration.
Standard peripherals such as DDR2 memory interface, SRAM/flash interface, SD Card interface, high-accuracy ADCs and standard timer units are also included in the SoC to allow early software development from the start. The platform-part of the SoC is extended by a user logic area that allows customers to modify the base SoC according to their individual needs.
In addition to common peripherals, the netX 4000 device contains one Cortex A9 CPU and a second ARM Cortex R4 CPU plus four universal communication channels to run all types of field buses and real-time Ethernet systems. The SoC platform will not only contain hardware but will also support a set of ready-to-use operating systems such as Linux.
Several software drivers related to standard peripherals and graphics software are planned in order to enable an easy-to-reuse system for integration into future high-end controls for motion control, inverter drives, logic controls, HMIs or other industrial PC-type processing.
Hilscher’s next-generation, high-end netX 4000 device is planned for availability as initial samples at the beginning of the second quarter of 2013. The development of customer specific variants of the Renesas platform SoC are also possible from this time onwards.
The platform-SoC from Renesas will be developed based on a dual-core ARM Cortex A9 CPU system implemented in Renesas’ 40-nanometer (nm) node process technology and uses a base set of high-speed peripherals such as PCI Express, USB 2.0 (High-Speed USB), Gigabit Ethernet, cipher unit and graphics acceleration.
Standard peripherals such as DDR2 memory interface, SRAM/flash interface, SD Card interface, high-accuracy ADCs and standard timer units are also included in the SoC to allow early software development from the start. The platform-part of the SoC is extended by a user logic area that allows customers to modify the base SoC according to their individual needs.
In addition to common peripherals, the netX 4000 device contains one Cortex A9 CPU and a second ARM Cortex R4 CPU plus four universal communication channels to run all types of field buses and real-time Ethernet systems. The SoC platform will not only contain hardware but will also support a set of ready-to-use operating systems such as Linux.
Several software drivers related to standard peripherals and graphics software are planned in order to enable an easy-to-reuse system for integration into future high-end controls for motion control, inverter drives, logic controls, HMIs or other industrial PC-type processing.
Hilscher’s next-generation, high-end netX 4000 device is planned for availability as initial samples at the beginning of the second quarter of 2013. The development of customer specific variants of the Renesas platform SoC are also possible from this time onwards.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments