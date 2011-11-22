Mouser signs LedLink for global distribution

Mouser Electronics, Inc., focused the spotlight on its new global distribution agreement with LedLink Optics, Inc.

The Taiwan company specializes in the manufacturing of high-quality secondary optics for high-power LEDs and is an official optical solution partner for Cree, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Seoul Semiconductor, and other LED manufacturers.



“Adding LedLink to our LED line card gives design engineers and buyers a comprehensive range of secondary optics for engineering new design solutions,” states Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technology. “We look forward to a very bright future together as business partners.”



“We are pleased to be partnering with Mouser as we look to expand our global reach,” expresses Mr. Tang, General Manager of LedLink. “With their concentration on meeting the challenges of new design, we believe that Mouser will be an invaluable partner in helping LedLink increase our market presence among an ever-growing list of new customers and drive international sales. Plus, our shared relationships with other key LED manufacturers provide a natural fit for us.”